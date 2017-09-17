NSAC Says Errant Canelo vs. GGG Judge ‘Had A Bad Day’

At long last, Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin did battle last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight, which was a highly anticipated one, was an entertaining back-and-forth war, but it ended in controversy, as the judges ruled it a draw. Despite may feeling as if Golovkin was the clear winner, many in the combat sports world also seem to feel as if a draw is a reasonable score, although one judge’s scorecard has received quite a bit of criticism.

Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for “Canelo”, and Bob Bennet, executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, said that she simply had a ‘bad day’:

“Adalaide, in my estimation, is an outstanding judge. She’s done over 115 title fights and/or elimination bouts. She does a great deal of our training. Takes a lot of our judges under her wing. I think being a judge is a very challenging position,” Bennett told ESPN’s Dan Rafael. “Unfortunately, Adalaide was a little wide. I’m not making any excuses. I think she’s an outstanding judge, and in any business, sometimes you have a bad day. She saw the fight differently. It happens,” he concluded.

In combat sports, we often see questionable decisions made by judges, but how did you score the bout between Alvarez and Golovkin?