Conor McGregor’s Teammates, Coaches React To Mayweather Loss

After a gutsy performance by Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night, his coaches and SBG teammates had a lot to say.

Check out their reactions and see what they said below!

Trained our hardest and gave it our best shot. Came up short this time but we'll be back. Win or Learn ???? — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) August 27, 2017

Quick clip of @coachowenroddy from the locker room pic.twitter.com/tf0MMHftay — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 27, 2017

Thanks for all the support it was truly amazing. Sorry we didn't get the result but we will learn and move on. Congats to @Floydmayweather. — Owen Roddy (@coachowenroddy) August 27, 2017

who wants it A post shared by pablo (@dillondanis) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

McGregor was TKO’d in the tenth round after a spirited showing in the first few frames. In fact, McGregor took the first two to three rounds, landing a nasty counter lead uppercut in the first.

For an 0-0 professional boxer going against an undefeated legend in the sport, Team SBG has plenty to be proud of in how their teammate acquitted himself in the ring when he usually does his work in the octagon.

How do you feel about McGregor’s performance against Mayweather on Saturday night?