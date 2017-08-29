Conor McGregor’s Teammates, Coaches React To Mayweather Loss

After a gutsy performance by Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night, his coaches and SBG teammates had a lot to say.
Check out their reactions and see what they said below!
Trained our hardest and gave it our best shot. Came up short this time but we'll be back. Win or Learn ????
— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) August 27, 2017
Quick clip of @coachowenroddy from the locker room pic.twitter.com/tf0MMHftay
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 27, 2017
Thanks for all the support it was truly amazing. Sorry we didn't get the result but we will learn and move on. Congats to @Floydmayweather.
— Owen Roddy (@coachowenroddy) August 27, 2017
I have nothing but respect and admiration for this man. From a cold damp gym in walkinstown coaching classes on the Mayweather pull counter to stepping in the ring and going toe to toe with the man himself, looking like he more than belonged there. You're some man for one man @thenotoriousmma. Keep doing us all proud ???? #SBG #maymac #mma #ufc #boxing #happy #proud #grateful #irishpride #somemanforoneman #gamechanger #nothingbutrespect
McGregor was TKO’d in the tenth round after a spirited showing in the first few frames. In fact, McGregor took the first two to three rounds, landing a nasty counter lead uppercut in the first.
For an 0-0 professional boxer going against an undefeated legend in the sport, Team SBG has plenty to be proud of in how their teammate acquitted himself in the ring when he usually does his work in the octagon.
How do you feel about McGregor’s performance against Mayweather on Saturday night?