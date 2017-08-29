Home boxing Conor McGregor’s Teammates, Coaches React To Mayweather Loss

Conor McGregor’s Teammates, Coaches React To Mayweather Loss

By
Matt McNulty
-
0
SHARE

After a gutsy performance by Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night, his coaches and SBG teammates had a lot to say.

Check out their reactions and see what they said below!

who wants it

A post shared by pablo (@dillondanis) on

McGregor was TKO’d in the tenth round after a spirited showing in the first few frames. In fact, McGregor took the first two to three rounds, landing a nasty counter lead uppercut in the first.

For an 0-0 professional boxer going against an undefeated legend in the sport, Team SBG has plenty to be proud of in how their teammate acquitted himself in the ring when he usually does his work in the octagon.

How do you feel about McGregor’s performance against Mayweather on Saturday night?

NEXT: Conor McGregor Facing Long Layoff After TKO Loss To Floyd Mayweather

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR