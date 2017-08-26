Mayweather vs. McGregor Undercard Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, August 26th, 2017) will come in the form of the big Mayweather vs. McGregor event. Headlining the card are Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the undercard.

Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca is next in an IBF junior lightweight title bout.

Badou Jack vs. Nathan Cleverly is next in a WBA light heavyweight title bout.

Opening the main card on PPV is Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham in a vacant USBA cruiserweight title bout.

Here are the results for the under card:

Main Card PPV, 9 P.M. ET

Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca (Junior Lightweight)

Badou Jack vs. Nathan Cleverly (Light Heavyweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham (Cruiserweight)

FS1 Prelims, 7 P.M. ET



Yordenis Ugas vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweight)



Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego (Welterweight)

Non-televised, 6 P.M. ET:



Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez (Super Middleweight)

Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc (Super Middleweight)