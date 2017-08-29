Mayweather vs. McGregor Salaries: Both Fighters Make Serious Bank

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the salaries for the Money Fight on Monday, and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

Even though UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor did not fight in the world famous Octagon, he did compete for the first time in a boxing ring against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this past weekend. As a result of that bout, he earned more in one night than any UFC fighter in history.

The full fight card salaries were released on Monday, and the UFC champion took home a disclosed purse of $30 million for his blockbuster boxing match.

The UFC lightweight champion was stopped by the boxing legend with a flurry of punches at the 1:05 mark of the 10th frame after a strong early performance. On the flip side, Mayweather earned a disclosed purse of $100 million. Keep in mind that the final payday for both fighters will ultimately be much higher once pay-per-view sales and supplementary earnings are included.

The Money Fight took place this past Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event’s main card aired live on Showtime pay-per-view while two preliminary bouts aired on FOX.

The full list of salaries from the event can be seen here:

Floyd Mayweather ($100 million) def. Conor McGregor ($30 million)

Gervonta Davis ($600,000) def. Francisco Fonseca ($35,000)

Badou Jack ($750,000) def. Nathan Cleverly ($100,000)

Andrew Tabiti ($100,000) def. Steve Cunningham ($100,000)

Yordenis Ugas ($50,000) def. Thomas Dulorme ($75,000)

Juan Herladez ($12,500) def. Jose Miguel Borrego ($5,000)

Antonio Hernandez ($7,000) def. Kevin Newman ($7,500)

Savannah Marshall ($5,000) def. Sydney LeBlanc ($3,500)