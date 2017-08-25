Mayweather vs. McGregor Official Weigh-Ins Live Stream

In just one day’s time, the so-called biggest combat sports event of all time will go down with tomorrow’s (Sat., August 26, 2017) massive Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The stage has been set for what seems like months now thanks to last month’s exhaustive and controversial promotional world tour, and the build-up evolved into something never quite seen before (which isn’t a surprise considering we’ve never seen a fight quite like this before) with the overblown debate centered on McGregor’s sparring knockdown of retired former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi.

But the time for hype is running out. Now, all that’s left is the weigh-ins and the actual fight. So without further ado, join us for the official weigh-ins video and results streaming live at 6 p.m. EST right here: