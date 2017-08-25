Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded Episode 5

The biggest fight of the year is a few days away and the episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.

In the episode, Mayweather does more media as the “Fight of the Century” draws nearer. McGregor continues to prepare for victory in in the company’s Performance Institute and gets a visit from UFC President Dana White. At the Mayweather estate in Las Vegas, the twelve-time world boxing champion offers a peek at his car, memorabilia and watch collections

You can watch it here: