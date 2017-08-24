Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded Episode 4

The biggest fight of the year is a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.

In the episode, the UFC lightweight champion chooses suits and situates his son in the Rolls ahead of a press conference. UFC President Dana White and Mayweather arrive early at the MGM and do media. At the dais, both fighters vow that they will be victorious on Saturday night, with Mayweather citing boxing’s best and McGregor hailing Bruce Lee. Fans flock to Mayweather’s gym as he continues to train.

You can watch it here: