Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded Episode 2

The biggest fight of the year is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.

In the episode, McGregor signs a fan’s cast before enjoying another hard sparring session in the boxing ring. McGregor’s performance draws praise from both coach John Kavanagh and referee Joe Cortez, who was part of the Irishman’s camp. Mayweather courts his fans at a Mayweather vs. McGregor pop-up shop and reviews some possible high-style mouthpieces for Saturday night. McGregor brings his baby to work with him at the UFC Performance Institute, where he checks out the made-for-adults nap room. Then Vegas local Mayweather makes his weekly trip to a skating rink to unwind.

You can watch it here: