Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded Episode 1

The biggest fight of the year is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.

In the episode, McGregor continues to perfect his skills in the gym, as his coaches talk glove size and Game of Thrones. Mayweather and his team come out swinging at Topgolf, while McGregor’s camp works on precision at Top Shot.

You can watch it here: