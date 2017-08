One day after his rival Floyd Mayweather worked out for media, Conor McGregor is set to appear in his own media workout session from the UFC Performance Insitute in Las Vegas today (Friday, August 11, 2017) heading into their overblown August 26 showdown.

Watch ‘The Notorious’ show off some of his oft-discussed – and often controversial – boxing skills before he speaks to the media in the video streaming live from SHOWTIME Sports at 6:00 p.m. EST: