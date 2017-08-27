Jose Aldo & RDA Revel In McGregor’s Loss To Mayweather

While many fighters and fans showed their respect for Conor McGregor following his performance against all-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather, not everyone was so complimentary.

Former foe Jose Aldo and a foe who was once scheduled to fight McGregor in Rafael Dos Anjos quickly took to Twitter following McGregor’s tenth round TKO loss to express some serious shadenfreud.

???????????????????????? — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) August 27, 2017

Conor is a first round fighter, no cardio no heart you still owns me a fight #fouxo #chickenheart — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 27, 2017

McGregor famously knocked out then-featherweight champ Jose Aldo in 13 seconds back at UFC 194. After earning that belt, the Irishman set his sights on winning the lightweight title, which was then in possession of Dos Anjos.

Dos Anjos was forced to pull out of the McGregor fight after breaking his foot in training camp.

Since then, both Aldo and Dos Anjos have struggled to regain their former glory. Aldo was TKO’d by current 145 pound champion Max Holloway, while Dos Anjos ended up losing his belt by first round knockout to Eddie Alvarez, who in turn lost that belt to McGregor at UFC 205.

Dos Anjos lost his next fight to Tony Ferguson, and eventually moved up to welterweight where he finally got back on track with a decision over Tarec Saffiedine.

No word yet on what McGregor’s next move is or who he will fight, however Dana White was adamant about him competing in MMA after his brief foray into boxing.

How do you feel about Aldo and Dos Anjos’ tweets? Is it just jealousy or are they honestly angling for (another) fight with the Notorious One?