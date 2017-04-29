Highlights: Anthony Joshua TKOs Wladimir Klitschko In Thrilling Heavyweight Title Bout

The heavyweight boxing title used to be the most revered belt in all of combat sports. But all of that changed in recent years with mixed martial arts (MMA) taking over the spotlight from the sweet science, and few boxing heavyweight title fights have been major attractions or even overall memorable contests as of late.

That is, until today’s (Sat., April 29, 2017) major heavyweight unification bout between IBF champ Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko for the vacant IBO and WBA championships from Wembley Stadium in London, England. In a wildly exciting bout that lasted 11 thrilling rounds, Joshua finished heavyweight mainstay Klitschko with an amazing TKO to secure three titles.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Joshua vs. Klitschko was a record-setting fight with a 90,000-person attendance, the biggest boxing fight in an astounding 80 years. The back-and-forth war saw Joshua hit the mat once as he dropped Klitschko three times to finally send the Russian superstar packing. Watch full video highlights of the resounding contest courtesy of Fancy Combat (via MMA Fighting) right here: