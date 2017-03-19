Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs Full Fight Video Highlights

Gennady Golovkin’s 23-fight knockout streak came to an end last night (March 18, 2017), but his undefeated record remained in tact, as he scored a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Jacobs in the main event of an HBO pay-per-view (PPV) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 34-year-old Golovkin retained his WBA (Super), WBC, IBA and IBO middleweight titles, while taking Jacob’s WBA (regular) title with the victory.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of Bloody Elbow:

