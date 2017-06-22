Gennady Golovkin Goes Off On Mayweather-McGregor

After months and months of discussion and speculation, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will indeed box on August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the fight could very well turn out to be the biggest in the history of combat sports, it has received mixed opinions due to the fact that Mayweather is the best boxer of his generation, while McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has never competed in a professional boxing match.

WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, for example, feels as if Mayweather vs. McGregor is just a ‘funny fight’:

“It’s not a fight. My fight with Canelo is a fight,” said Golovkin on a recent appearance on The Luke Thomas Show on Sirius XM. “This is a show, Conor with Floyd is just a show. It’s a business show, a funny show, it’s not for us. This is not for boxing, this is for the people and it’s all for business. My fight with Canelo is true respectable boxing, respect for the sport, a true fight,” he added.

Golovkin will take on Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a highly anticipated middleweight title fight on September 16, 2017 in Las Vegas just a few weeks after Mayweather and McGregor do battle. Many feel as if the bout between “GGG” and “Canelo” is the best fight that can be made in boxing, although Mayweather vs. McGregor may steal some of its attention.

At the end of the day, however, Golovkin admits that he respects McGregor:

“I respect McGregor like a UFC fighter. He’s not a boxer. He’s a good fighter, but he is no boxer,” he concluded.

Do you feel as if the Mayweather-McGregor pay-per-view (PPV) will have a negative impact on the “Canelo”-“GGG” PPV?