Floyd Mayweather Will Be Partying All Fight Week At Vegas Strip Club

There’s some concrete evidence Floyd Mayweather Jr. might not be taking the training for his upcoming boxing match with Conor McGregor next weekend (Sat., August 26, 2017) boxing match with Conor McGregor from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., as seriously as he has past opponents.

Why is that, you ask? Well, ironically enough, it has something to do with Mayweather’s strip club “Girl Collection” in Las Vegas, an establishment McGregor repeatedly made fun during their exhausting four-city, three-country world tour last month.

Early this morning, the undefeated ‘Money’ tweeted that he would be meeting and greeting his fans starting immediately up all the way until the Monday after the fight:

Now, it’s hardly shocking to see a social media post online about Girl Collection from Mayweather, as it’s well known that he does exactly that frequently. Perhaps he’s flaunting the fact that he isn’t taking McGregor too seriously, which would be understandable based on his position as a boxing great with a 49-0 record while the UFC front man has 0 professional boxing bouts on his record.

His dad Floyd Mayweather Sr. also recently proclaimed his 40-year-old son wasn’t taking the training for McGregor as seriously as he did for other opponents because he was simply better, and justifiably so. But McGregor has the youth and knockout power on his side, and he also has the fact that he’s supposed to lose the fight on his side, making any good moments a win in his book.

That’s clearly alright to Mayweather, however, as he doesn’t think enough of McGregor’s boxing skills to keep him out of hi Vegas strip club the entire week of the fight. Or so he wants to believe.