Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Prelims Bring In Big Viewership Numbers

The viewership numbers for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor preliminary card are in. The undercard aired on FOX and drew about double the usual level of viewers for boxing on the network.

Two bouts aired on FOX for two hours leading to the pay-per-view broadcast, airing 7-9 p.m. Eastern time and 4-6 p.m. Pacific time, averaged 2,438,000 viewers. This is much bigger than the usual boxing event on the network as boxing has averaged 1,427,000 viewers so far this year. It was FOX’s most watched boxing show in 20 months.

130,000 viewers were watching the show between Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports Go streaming platform. To break down each fight that took place on the preliminary card, the Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel fight did 2,360,000 viewers while the Yordenis Ugas vs. Thomas Dulorme fight drew 3,110,000 viewers.

The pre-fight show on FOX that hyped the PPV pulled in 1,463,000 viewers, far more than pre-fight shows for any UFC events have done. The post-fight show and weigh-ins did strong numbers as well.

The post-fight show pulled in 368,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, which was up from 320,000 viewers that the second McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight did. The weigh-ins pulled 287,000 viewers, which is the third most-watched weigh-in for a combat sports event ever on FOX Sports 1.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor suffered a 10th-round knockout loss to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

It should be noted that this event was made available for fans to watch on more platforms compared to a typical UFC event including ESPN, which ran the weigh-ins and extensive post-fight coverage.