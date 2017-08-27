Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Full Fight Video Highlights

Floyd Mayweather put a stamp on his absolutely legendary boxing career by stopping UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their massively anticipated boxing match from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But it wasn’t without some adversity, as McGregor came out strong and impressed, arguably winning the first three rounds according to many (although not to two of the ringside judges). In the end, however, it was experience that ultimately won out, as Mayweather softened McGregor up with a relentless onslaught when he obviously gassed in the championship rounds.

Wath the full fight video highlights of Mayweather’s career-capping win to go to 50-0 right here: