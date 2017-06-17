Floyd Mayweather Releases Statement On Conor McGregor Fight

Earlier this week, it was officially announced that former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather would be coming out of retirement to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mayweather has been out of action for well over a year, as he hasn’t competed since scoring a one-sided decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. “Money,” however, recently released a statement on McGregor and his return:

“McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see,” said Mayweather in a recent interview with BSOTV. “They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I’m back.”

Due to the fact that McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match, many are giving him a slim chance to win. Mayweather is arguably the best boxer of his generation, possessing tremendous quickness and perfect timing, along with being a defensive genius. “Money”, however, is aware that McGregor has loyal fans who may very well stand behind him:

“You’re supposed to stand behind your man. Stand behind the fighter that you believe in,” said Mayweather about McGregor’s followers. “He’s a hell of a competitor.”

How do you expect the fight to play out?