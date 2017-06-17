Home boxing Floyd Mayweather Releases Statement On Conor McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather Releases Statement On Conor McGregor Fight

By
Mike Henken
-
1
Earlier this week, it was officially announced that former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather would be coming out of retirement to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mayweather has been out of action for well over a year, as he hasn’t competed since scoring a one-sided decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. “Money,” however, recently released a statement on McGregor and his return:

“McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see,” said Mayweather in a recent interview with BSOTV. “They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I’m back.”

Due to the fact that McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match, many are giving him a slim chance to win. Mayweather is arguably the best boxer of his generation, possessing tremendous quickness and perfect timing, along with being a defensive genius. “Money”, however, is aware that McGregor has loyal fans who may very well stand behind him:

“You’re supposed to stand behind your man. Stand behind the fighter that you believe in,” said Mayweather about McGregor’s followers. “He’s a hell of a competitor.”

How do you expect the fight to play out?

