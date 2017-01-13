Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Dana White’s Offer

Earlier today (Jan 13, 2016), UFC President Dana White appeared on an edition of The Herd and made an offer to Floyd Mayweather regarding the often discussed boxing fight between the retired former pound-for-pound king and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. White offered both Mayweather and and McGregor $25 million and said that the pay-per-view (PPV) split would be discussed later on.

While White called the proposition a ‘real’ offer, Mayweather, who has said he would need a guaranteed $100 million to make the fight happen, is unsurprisingly not interested. In fact, TMZ Sports caught up with “Money” shortly after White’s comments were released, and Mayweather laughed, while also calling the UFC boss a ‘f*cking comedian’

“He’s a f*cking comedian,” Mayweather said about the $25 million offer. “Look at that watch I bought. Do you know how much that costs? Look it up.”

Check out the full video below:



Mayweather Promotion’s Leonard Ellerbe commented on the situation as well, sharing the same sentiment as “Money”:

“That’s one of the silliest things I’ve heard in some time,” Mayweather advisor Ellerbe told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole on Friday. “Floyd is the biggest star in anything combat sports. Dana White or anybody else can’t offer Floyd Mayweather [expletive].”

Well-respected MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also made waves today regarding the situation when he tweeted that the potential Mayweather vs. McGregor bout was ‘no longer just a PR stunt’. Helwani noted that many hurdles would have to be conquered, but he said that the bout was now in an ‘exploratory’ stage.

One of those hurdles is certainly how much money Mayweather will demand for the fight, and it appears as if White’s offer falls a bit shy of what “Money” is looking for.