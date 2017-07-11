Floyd Mayweather Fires Back At Unpaid Taxes Claim

Much has been made over Mayweather’s reasons for coming out of retirement to box UFC champion Conor McGregor.

All-time great “Money” retired after a lackluster decision win over Andre Berto in 2015, capping off an undefeated career as one of the most lucrative – and polarizing – champions in boxing history.

Then news broke yesterday that the all-time boxing great had filed for a petition to pay installments for his blockbuster match with Manny Pacquiao two year ago where he earned a monstrous payday. That lead to suggestions that he needs the pay from McGregor to pay off those installments.

However, Mayweather took to Instagram on Monday night to dispel any idea that he’s broke and only fighting McGregor because he needs the money.

Check out what “Money” Mayweather had to say to his detractors!

“Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear, especially when it comes to media in this country. While everyone is counting my money and assuming the worst, these are the facts… Uncle Sam received $26 million from me in 2015. What else could they possibly want? I’m sure I would have Brennan notified much sooner if there were any real discrepancies right? Bottom line is everybody wants to be a part of the “Money May” show, including the IRS, and that’s fine. You can crunch numbers all day but in the end my empire is rock solid and intact! Now calculate that!”

Mayweather pulled in nearly $300 million for the Pacquiao bout in 2015 in a fight that was billed as fight of the century.

While that bout didn’t live up to expectations, Mayweather clearly cashed out.

In his Instagram post from Monday night, Mayweather posted pictures of checks he had written for $24 million and several other checks for $1 million, all to the Treasury Department.

Do you believe Mayweather now that he has posted proof of his 2015 taxes? Or is this just another slick move in “Money’s” arsenal of flashiness?