Floyd Mayweather Attempted To Place Massive Bet On Himself, Got Denied

Much has been made about legendary boxing great Floyd Mayweather’s tendency to gamble -and gamble big – on sporting events.

And after he teased doing just that for his boxing match against Conor McGregor last weekend (Sat., August 26, 2017) from Las Vegas, the sports book he went to apparently wasn’t having it.

After the overhyped mega-fight, which “Money” won by 10th-round TKO after McGregor badly gassed, sources revealed to ESPN that he tried to place a $400,000 wager on the fight, first for it to end in under 9.5 rounds at -200 odds, and then on himself to win by knockout, but was denied when the legality of betting on himself came into question. Check it out:

Mayweather also addressed the situation personally in a post-fight interview, revealing the casino didn’t let him bet because they said he was the ‘promoter’. Check it out: