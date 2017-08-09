Floyd Mayweather Admits Conor McGregor ‘Has The Advantage’ On August 26

Fight fans have been waiting for months for the boxing showdown between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Now, we are just a few short weeks away.

Usually, when going into the fight, Mayweather talks about himself. However, in a recent interview, he changed it up and spent the time to build up his opponent. The former boxing champion recently did an interview Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, and during the interview, he explained why McGregor has some advantages for the upcoming fight.

“He’s a lot younger. When you look at myself and Conor McGregor on paper, he’s taller, has a longer reach, he’s a bigger man from top to bottom. He’s a lot younger, so youth is on his side,” Mayweather said, per ESPN.com. “And I’ve been off a couple of years. And I’m in my 40s. So, if you look at everything on paper, it leans toward Conor McGregor.”

Mayweather’s comments may lead to some people thinking that he is just making up excuses in case McGregor shocks the world by somehow beating him later this month. It is tough to argue with Mayweather’s points that he made due to the fact that he has gone on record by saying he has “lost a step.” At the end of the day, he is still 49-0 as a professional boxer, but he hasn’t knocked anyone out since 2011.

“I didn’t say I couldn’t fight,” he explained. “I just said I’m not the same Floyd Mayweather I once was.”

No mistake about it, he is ready to produce his best effort against the UFC champion. There might even be some extra motivation coming into this bout after being on the receiving end of some hateful words during the promotional tour. Mayweather also explained the biggest issue he had with McGregor was his use of racial slurs.

“I just didn’t like when he called us monkeys,” he said.

The biggest fight of the year is set to go down on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.