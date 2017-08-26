Final Betting Odds For Mayweather vs. McGregor Feature Close Call

Final betting odds for the biggest fight of the year have been released. Fight fans, we are just a few hours away from the boxing showdown between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. This bout marks McGregor’s professional boxing debut. It’s no doubt that this fight will pull in some major cash and attention.



When the early odds were released when this fight was originally announced, it had McGregor as the predictably massive underdog, either near or north of +1000. However, as the weeks pass, money has been pouring in on McGregor to considerably tighten the odds. Mayweather is still a comfortable favorite.



As of this writing, the latest odds have Mayweather as a -400 favorite, with McGregor at +300, according to Bovada. Odds have changed much since earlier this week. In fact, they are exactly the same.



5Dimes now has Floyd at -700, Conor +500. OddsShark is Floyd -525, Conor +410. SportsBet has Floyd -525, Conor +410. There’s going to be a lot of money changing hands tonight.

When it comes right down to it, if you plan on betting on Mayweather then you better place those bets right now as it’s only going to get worse as the day goes by. However, if you plan on putting your money on the UFC lightweight champion then he will be a wider underdog later today, so hold off until just before books close.



The big fight takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card airs live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET with prelims broadcast on the FOX network at 7:00 p.m. ET. The main event will start at roughly 11:00-11:30.