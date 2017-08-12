Fighters Sound Off On McGregor/Malignaggi Knockdown Video

The footage of the sparring session between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and retired two-time boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi has finally been released thanks to UFC President Dana White releasing two clips on his Instagram account. One of the clips includes the footage of what Malignaggi adamantly claimed was a “push down.”

When the footage was released online, social media went crazy with it. Here is how some of the pros in the MMA world, as well as Malignaggi, reacted to the latest installment of the hype for the boxing bout between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

For all the people who think @TheNotoriousMMA can't box. This is gonna be a FIGHT! Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF/WBA World Champion. pic.twitter.com/CcTkFq0fhr — Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017

Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/GfFP3SKsye — Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017

I guess getting punch is the new push https://t.co/bmyulayZu0 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 12, 2017

Paulie got some explaining to do… pic.twitter.com/cqzutova8m — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 12, 2017

Definitely not a push https://t.co/W8iPLRfFIT — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 12, 2017

Paulie's response to the leaked Conor sparring videos… pic.twitter.com/4N6i09cy1a — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 12, 2017

Poor Paulie. This is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/6RQ8cWUnRV — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 12, 2017

Instead of hands, which butt-cheek does he watch out for?! ???? https://t.co/vTgw7zvK6O — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 12, 2017

Giving Paulie the benefit of the doubt that he won the previous RDs…Those last 2 RDs tho?! Nahhh, it was ugly and that's all ppl remember! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 12, 2017

Lefty vs Conor righty foot position. Holdin head down with right hand while throwin left n moving me into his lead right foot of left stance https://t.co/NV2uTcuIkJ — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

As I've said, we got 36 min last Tues, I've already explained the last 2 rounds were his. I stand by the full 36 min tho. Edit how u like. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Pushing my head down with right hand as he's draggin me in that direction by it then throwin the left, the push down is with right hand. https://t.co/txdK1ZQsIi — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Honestly he disguises it better than I thought or it the angle of the vid, in real time in gym no one thought knockdown we just continued. https://t.co/hXU6Cg37xe — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

U don't see his right hand dragging me behind my neck to the right where his lead right foot from southpaw stance is? Notoriously blind bro. https://t.co/HFebzWIK07 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Yea? His right hand dragging me behind my neck towards his lead right foot in the southpaw stance doesn't do it for you? https://t.co/95y1spVwaX — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Watch right hand drag me behind my neck, hes also a southpaw so it's draggin me toward his lead foot that I trip over, have push half trip. https://t.co/QevX3n5Q0v — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

What I been saying still holds true, he gets 11 and 12 of which he shows footage and the "knockdown" is right hand draggin me down. 36 min. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

They have rights to the footage, I've gone over all 20 rounds, he hasn't released anything I didn't already discuss from the start. https://t.co/1wKribHArl — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

@danawhite you bitchass you were actually there and saw all 12 rounds. Really you fuckin cue ball ass fraud? Kissin my ass after the 12rds. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

That was round 12 which I've openly discussed I was fatigued and lost. The "knockdown" however watch his right hand drag me from behind neck https://t.co/UBttH2QPxL — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Having said that nothing I've said from the start has been proven different from what actually happens. Footage confirms it, now the rest? https://t.co/UBttH2QPxL — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Videos didn't confirm anything I hadn't already said to be honest. To confirm everything else I said just gotta see all 36 minutes. https://t.co/WhGXFQbgSk — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Nice view of angles, as I said, none of this footage released 2nite denies anything I haven't already said from the start. 36 minutes. https://t.co/XjJ33QjE1D — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

The biggest fight of the year is set to go down on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.