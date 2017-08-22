Early McGregor vs. Malignaggi Odds May Or May Not Surprise You

Despite the fight not even being announced yet, early betting odds for this possible fight has been released. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor might already have his second boxing bout already lined up due to sparring photos and videos being released online. McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi have gone from being training partners to rivals.

The former boxing champion has been going on rants about several issues that he had while sparring with McGregor to prepare him for his upcoming boxing match with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Malignaggi has opened as a moderate favorite for the proposed bout. Keep in mind that this bout is likely not going to happen. The former boxing champion is a -200 favorite while McGregor is a +175 underdog.

Once photos and videos of their sparring sessions being released, Malignaggi has demanded a boxing match with McGregor, which is not a huge surprise if you look back on Malignaggi’s brash career. UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that McGregor will return to the world famous Octagon following this boxing bout. The target date is in November or December.

It will be fun to follow McGregor’s career after this bout. He could return to the UFC and defend his lightweight title or try to have a superfight. The other options include him taking a rematch with Mayweather or retire. At the end of the day, even if the fight doesn’t happen, it’s still an interesting line.

The biggest fight of the year is set to go down on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.