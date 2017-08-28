Oscar De La Hoya: Mayweather Let McGregor Win Rounds

Everyone seems to have an opinion about Conor McGregor following his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last Saturday night.

While many fans and pundits have applauded the UFC champion for his gutsy performance, others feel as though Mayweather started slowly to make McGregor look better than he actually was.

Perhaps the most vocal detractor of the fight, both before and after, is former Mayweather opponent and current Golden Boy Promotions frontman Oscar De La Hoya.

Not surprisingly, the boxing great had his own opinion of why McGregor looked as good as he did for the first four rounds of the fight, claiming that Mayweather actually ‘let him win rounds:

“Because Mayweather let him,” De La Hoya said. “The first four of five rounds, he let him do that. … The punches are coming from different angles. It was a bit awkward to watch, actually.” “After seeing Saturday’s fight, Canelo probably would have knocked [McGregor] out in one round or two rounds,” De La Hoya said. “Canelo is a knockout guy, he’s a guy who’s not gonna trick people into making a fight last longer than it should last. “MMA fighters are amazing fighters and I respect them dearly and boxing fighters are boxers. That’s just the bottom line.”

Do you agree with De La Hoya in that Mayweather ‘carried’ McGregor to make him look good?

Or did McGregor win those rounds on his own?