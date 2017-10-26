Dana White Confirms That Mayweather vs McGregor Broke All-Time PPV Record

We now know the actual PPV (pay-per-view) numbers for the “The Money Fight.”

The biggest fight thus far this year saw Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on August 26, 2017. It was scheduled for twelve rounds.

Mayweather extended his professional boxing undefeated streak to (50–0) by defeating McGregor by technical knockout (TKO) in the 10th round.

UFC President Dana White recently told The Wall Street Journal’s “The Unnamed Podvideocast (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie) that the event drew 6.7 million pay-per-view buys around the world which means that it smashed the record set by Mayweather’s bout in 2015 against Manny Pacquiao. It also means the fight raked in the neighborhood of $670 million in PPV revenue alone.

“We broke the record in Australia,” White said. “We broke the record in the U.K. at 4 in the morning, broke the record in Spain, Canada, and the United States.”

White also noted the UFC policies PPV piracy. Although he didn’t specify whether “The Money Fight” would spur a new wave of lawsuits directed at those who illegally viewed the event.

“(It was the) most pirated fight of all time,” White said with a laugh. “(On) social media, it was the most talked about (event). It was the highest bet fight ever in the history of Las Vegas. Highest bet sporting event. Bigger than the Super Bowl.”

Regarding money, Mayweather’s guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $100,000,000 while McGregor’s guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $30,000,000. The purse for the two fighters was expected to be substantially higher for each.

This marked Mayweather’s retirement bout. In regards to McGregor, his options are still in tacked as he has two obvious fights that he could take next inside the world-famous Octagon. He could fight Nate Diaz for the third time or make his first title defense as the lightweight champion against interim champion Tony Ferguson.