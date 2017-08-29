Conor McGregor Facing Long Layoff After TKO Loss To Floyd Mayweather

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at the Money Fight event this past Saturday night in Las Vegas Nevada at T-Mobile Arena, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

As a result of the fight, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been suspended for two months due to his 10th-round knockout loss to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The event’s main card aired live on Showtime pay-per-view while two preliminary bouts aired on FOX.

The UFC lightweight champion was stopped by the boxing legend with a flurry of punches at the 1:05 mark of the 10th frame after a strong early performance. This marked McGregor’s first loss as a professional boxer. On the flip side, Mayweather escaped without a suspension for his retirement fight, which brought his overall record to 50-0.

The full list of medical suspensions from the event can be seen here:

Conor McGregor suspended until Oct. 26 with no contact until Oct. 11

Nathan Cleverly: suspended until Oct. 11 with no contact until Sept. 26

Thomas Dulorme: suspended until Sept. 26 with no contact until Sept. 17

Juan Heraldez: needs X-ray clearance on left hand, if positive then needs clearance by orthopedic doctor or suspended until Feb. 23; minimum suspension until Oct. 11 with no contact until Sept. 26

Jose Miguel Borrego: Must have X-ray on left knee within 10 days, if positive then needs clearance by orthopedic doctor or suspended until Feb. 23; minimum suspension until Sept. 26 with no contact until Sept. 17

Kevin Newman: suspended until Oct. 11 with no contact until Sept. 26