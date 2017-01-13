Canelo Alvarez Set To Face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. May 6

The fight boxing fans are dying to see is a bout between Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and reigning WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. Apparently both sides have verbally agreed to fight in the fall of 2017, assuming both fighters are victorious in interim bouts.

Golovkin will meet Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2017, and it seems as if Alvarez has his next bout set as well.

“Canelo”, who holds the WBO light middleweight title, announced on his official Instagram account earlier today (Jan. 13, 2017) that he will be returning on Cinco de Mayo weekend (May 6, 2017) to face off with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on HBO pay-per-view (PPV) in a catchweight bout at 164.5 pounds.

Alvarez is coming off of a one-sided TKO victory over Liam Smith last September. “Canelo” has injured his hand in the bout, but he now appears to have returned to full health. Prior to that fight, he had scored stoppage victories over James Kirkland and Amir Khan as well as a decision victory over veteran Miguel Cotto.

Chavez Jr. fought at 168 pounds last month when he defeated Dominik Britsch via decision. Prior to that, he had fought three of his last four fights at the light heavyweight limit. Chavez Jr. has won four of his last five bouts.

While Chavez Jr. may not represent the biggest name in boxing, he is, like Alvarez, a well-known fighter amongst Mexican fans, and the two fighters should put on quite the show Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The location for the fight has yet to be determined, although the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas have been discusses as possibilities.