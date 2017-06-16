Broadcast Team Set For Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

The broadcast team for the biggest fight of the year has been revealed, and most fans will be excited to see who will be the play-by-play announcer for the event.

Veteran MMA broadcaster Mauro Ranallo will be doing the play-by-play duties for the pay-per-view event that will see UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather go at it.

Showtime officials, who are overseeing the PPV broadcast, announced the news on Friday via sportingnews.com. Ranallo is having a great week as he recently signed with Bellator MMA alongside former UFC play-by-play announcer Mike Goldberg as part of the upcoming Bellator NYC broadcast later this month.

Ranallo, who is the lead play-by-play announcer for Showtime Boxing since 2012, has experience calling MMA events across the world over the last few decades as he has worked for such promotion as PRIDE FC, Strikeforce, Rizin FF and “Inside MMA”/AXS TV Fights.

Other members of the Mayweather-McGregor broadcasting team have been revealed as well. Brian Custer will serve as the host while Al Bernstein and Paul Malignaggi will be the color commentators. Rounding out the team are Jim Gray as the ringside reporter and Steve Farhood as the unofficial scorer.

It should be noted that according to the report, the PPV broadcast will feature some guest commentators who provide MMA analysis. The big showdown between McGregor and Mayweather, which will be a 12-round boxing match, takes place on August 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.