Boxing Champ: Diaz Would Beat Conor’s A** In Boxing

Many in the boxing community have given Conor McGregor no chance in a potential boxing match with former pound-for-pound king Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

Former boxing light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver is no different. In fact, Tarver said that Nate Diaz, McGregor’s rival in the Octagon, would ‘beat his ass’ in a boxing match:

“Not a chance in hell,” Tarver said Monday on The MMA Hour. “Because Conor McGregor can’t beat the top-20 in the division, how the f*ck is he going to beat Floyd Mayweather? Not a f*cking chance in hell (of even a puncher’s chance), because he’s not punching with those four-ounce gloves on. He’s punching with 10-ounce gloves on. Big difference. “It’s a money fight. I don’t know if it’s a mockery, but it’s a money fight. That’s what it’s all about. Conor McGregor can’t beat Nate Diaz in a boxing match. In a boxing match, [Diaz] will beat his ass, and there’s a whole lot of other fighters out there who will beat his ass in a boxing match.”

McGregor and Diaz have met twice in the Octagon, with Diaz submitting the Irishman at UFC 196 in March 2016 and McGregor scoring a majority decision victory over Diaz in their rematch at UFC 202 last August.

Tarver, however, doesn’t feel as if McGregor’s fighting skills or his power would transfer over to the squared circle. The former light heavyweight titleholder even said that Mayweather may be able to knock the “Notorious” one:

“I think Floyd can knock him out, because Floyd is a boxer,” Tarver said. “[McGregor] is not going to know what to do. He hasn’t had the repetitions. He hasn’t had the experiences. He don’t know what it’s going to take. Sh*t, he gets tired in a five-round fight, even though they’re going five rounds and they’re wrestling. What the hell you think is going to happen in round six, seven, if he gets that far? When he’s mentally fatigued and tired? Because I’ve seen him in the Octagon getting mentally fatigued and tired. So he just needs to be taught.”

Do you agree with Tarver’s comments?