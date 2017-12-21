Bob Sapp Facing Disturbing Domestic Violence Allegations

With losses in 14 out of his last 16, former Pride FC and K-1 attraction Bob Sapp has long been light years away from true combat sports relevancy.

Now, however, the hulking super heavyweight is facing disgrace of an entirely different and more concerning type, as Japanese outlet Shukan Bunshun (via Bloody Elbow) has reported that Sapp recently had some incredibly concerning domestic violence allegations leveled towards him.

Apparently his girlfriend has released pictures detailing the alleged assault, and needless to say, the images aren’t for the squeamish. Check them out here:

The report said that the supposed victim was yet to be named, but had dated Sapp since 2011 and had also helped him with management of his fighting career.

The alleged attacks reportedly go back to March 2016.

Even more evidence has surfaced as well, with the following Facebook message exchange supposedly coming from Sapp to the reported victim:

Sapp was once known for taking all-time great Pride heavyweight Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira to the limit years ago, but has since become a punching bag of sorts who is known to tap out at the first sign of adversity.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from being at least some sort of attraction in his adopted home of Japan, with him reportedly meeting a bear in a contest of strength at a year-ending show called Kyokugen 2017 while also being rumored to be taking on retired sumo wrestler Yokozuna Asashoryu for Japan’s web TV service AbemaTV on New Year’s Eve.

No word has arrived on whether or not these allegations will affect those two appearances.