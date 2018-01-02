BJ Penn Reveals If He Plans On Fighting Again

BJ Penn is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time, but it has been a rough ride for him over the last few years.

Penn recently went on record by stating that fight fans have seen the last him at featherweight, which may come as a relief to some of his fans.

Penn, who has been an icon to the MMA community, has won some big fights as a lightweight and welterweight in the UFC.

He even captured both titles in the weight divisions during the 2000s.

Just like every other fighter, there are ups and downs. Now, he is in the latter stages of his fighting career, which have been filled with disappointment.

By looking at his fight record, he has gone 1-7-1 since April 2010.

He recently decided to drop down to featherweight, and it lasted for three fights. He was TKO’d by Frankie Edgar and Yair Rodriguez before losing a majority decision to Dennis Siver this past June.

Despite the fact that rumors were going around over the weekend that Penn could fight Ashkan Mokhtarian in a 145-pound bout at UFC 221 next month, Penn addressed the rumors during a recent interview.

“I wish,” Penn said to BJPenn.com. “But as of right now there is no plans of me fighting.”

Penn has retired from the sport three previous times. Although he has yet to announce his retirement again, he noted that he doesn’t “feel the fire to compete right now.”

“I should have never fought at 145,” Penn said. “It was a bad decision to move down in weight at my age. Maybe if I had made the move in my early 20s it would have been different. But I did not feel good at 145.”