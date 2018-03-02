BJ Penn Addresses If He Plans On Fighting Again

BJ Penn is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time, but it has been a rough ride for him over the last few years.

He has retired from the sport three previous times. Penn, who has been an icon to the MMA community, has won some big fights as a lightweight and welterweight in the UFC.

He even captured both titles in the weight divisions during the 2000s. By looking at his fight record, he has gone 1-7-1 since April 2010.

Just like every other fighter, there are ups and downs. Now, he is in the latter stages of his fighting career, which have been filled with disappointment.

He recently decided to drop down to featherweight, and it lasted for three fights. He was TKO’d by Frankie Edgar and Yair Rodriguez before losing a majority decision to Dennis Siver this past June.

Penn recently went on record by stating that fight fans have seen the last him at featherweight, which may come as a relief to some of his fans. This former UFC champion told MMAnytt that at the moment he has no plans on fighting again.

“I’ve got nothing scheduled,” said Penn. “I’m just cruising. I don’t know, I guess I don’t know what to say. The door is always open. The door is always open. I don’t ever want to say ‘never’ but I don’t have any plans on fighting. But if you’ve got an idea that you think would work well with me, give me a call.”

Despite the fact that rumors were going around back in January that Penn could fight Ashkan Mokhtarian in a 145-pound bout at UFC 221, Penn didn’t take the fight and is enjoying his free time.