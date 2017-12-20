Michael Bisping Says GSP Made ‘B***h Move’ After UFC 217

Michael Bisping lost his middleweight belt to Georges St-Pierre, who promptly vacated it shortly after winning it, and he’s not too happy about how it all went down.

Bisping recently revealed his thoughts on GSP vacating his newly-won title on his official podcast:

“In one respect, it’s good for me because if somebody beats you, you never want them to lose again because if they get beat, then the person that beat them, it has a negative impact on you. Like, ‘Oh, they could have beaten me as well.’ I’m the only person at 185 he ever beat, nobody at 185 is ever gonna beat him. “So cheers Georges, thanks for that. But at the same time, it looks like a bit of a bitch move, you know what I mean? I don’t know anything about Georges’ bank account but I’m assuming it’s pretty swollen, it’s got plenty of money in there. So he came back, he got another belt, made history, made a ton of money, made more than me, the prick, and good for him. It’s actually really smart. Why should he carry on fighting?”

GSP would have faced interim middleweight champ Robert Whittaker if he had stayed the middleweight champion. The former welterweight and middleweight champ’s camp says he’s looking for super fights from here on out.

Do you agree with Bisping?

Should GSP have remained middleweight champion to give Whittaker a chance to unify the titles, or is the division better off now that it can move on without the drama and hold-ups of his on-again, off-again UFC return?