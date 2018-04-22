Biggest Winners & Losers From UFC Atlantic City

Another Saturday night, another UFC event in the books with last night’s (Sat., April 21, 2018) UFC Fight Night 128 from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

There were blistering knockouts that thrilled the Atlantic City crowd, but nary a submission throughout all ten fights.

Kevin Lee and David Branch delivered and others faltered, but overall the event was a lively one.

With that said, let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers from UFC Atlantic City.

Biggest Winners:

Kevin Lee

Lee bounced back from a submission loss to Tony Ferguson by destroying feared striker Edson Barboza.

Lee’s ground and pound was absolutely brutal, punishing Barboza until the fight was stopped in the fifth round. It was just a dominant performance from Lee, who certainly needed a victory to erase that Ferguson loss, which cost him a chance at UFC gold.

Lee could be a serious contender in the lightweight division, and Saturday’s win over Barboza places him right on track for title contention.

Perhaps a rematch with Al Iaquinta would be a good fight for Lee.