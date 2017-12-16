Betting Odds For UFC Winnipeg: Surprise Name Favored

UFC Winnipeg is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 16, 2017) from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.

Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight bout will serve as the main event while Josh Emmett vs. Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout and Glover Teixeira vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, dos Anjos is a -115 favorite over Lawler, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Emmett being a +235 underdog against Lamas, who is a -275 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos (-115) vs. Robbie Lawler (-105)

Ricardo Lamas (-275) vs. Josh Emmett (+235)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-190) vs. Mike Perry (+165)

Misha Cirkunov (-165) vs. Glover Teixeira (+145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/5 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier (-185) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+160)

Julian Marquez (-255) vs. Darren Stewart (+215)

Chad Laprise (-160) vs. Galore Bofando (+140)

Tim Elliott (-260) vs. Pietro Menga (+220)

Abel Trujillo (-220) vs. John Makdessi (+180)

Oluwale Bamgbose (-115) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (-105)

Jordan Mein (-135) vs. Erick Silva (+115)

Nordine Taleb (-150) vs. Danny Roberts (+130)