Betting Odds For UFC on FOX 29 Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC on FOX 29 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 14, 2018) from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out of the four bout main card is Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout and Cortney Casey vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Poirier is a -145 favorite over Gaethje, who is a +125 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Condit being a +190 underdog against Olivera, who is a -230 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)



Dustin Poirier (-145) v. Justin Gaethje (+125)

Alex Oliveira (-230) vs. Carlos Condit (+190)

Israel Adesanya (-260) vs. Marvin Vettori (+220)

Cortney Casey (-125) vs. Michelle Waterson (+105)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)



Antonio Carlos Junior (-270) vs. Tim Boetsch (+230)

Muslim Salikhov (-165) vs. Ricky Rainey (+145)

Wilson Reis (-140) vs. John Moraga (+120)

Brad Tavares (-140) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (+120)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3:30 p.m. ET)



Gilbert Burns (-525) vs. Dan Moret (+415)

Shana Dobson (-115) vs. Lauren Mueller (-105)

Dhiego Lima (-110) vs. Yushin Okami (-110)

Arjan Bhullar (-365) vs. Adam Wieczorek (+305)

Matthew Lopez (-130) vs. Alejandro Perez (+110)

Luke Sanders (-420) vs. Patrick Williams (+335)