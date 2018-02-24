Betting Odds For UFC on FOX 28: Close Call In Main Event

UFC on FOX 28 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 24, 2018) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 4 p.m. ET.

Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will headline this show while Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this four bout main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight bout and Mike Perry vs. Max Griffin in a welterweight bout.

Here are the full betting odds:

Jeremy Stephens (-165) vs. Josh Emmett (+145)

Jessica Andrade (-320) vs. Tecia Torres (+260)

Ovince Saint Preux (-120) vs. Ilir Latifi (EVEN)

Mike Perry (-340) vs. Max Griffn (+280)

Renan Barao (-155) vs. Brian Kelleher (+135)

Sara McMann (-220) vs. Marion Reneau (+180)

Angela Hill (-145) vs. Maryna Moroz (+125)

Alan Jouban (-240) vs. Ben Saunders (+200)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-170) vs. Gilbert Burns (+130)

Marcin Prachnio (-285) vs. Sam Alvey (+205)

Rani Yahya (-400) vs. Russell Doane (+280)

Alex Perez (-190) vs. Eric Shelton (+150)

Manny Bermudez (-195) vs. Albert Morales (+155)

