Betting Odds For UFC on FOX 27: Is Derek Brunson Favored In Rematch?

UFC on FOX 27 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 27, 2018) from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will mark the promotion’s third visit to Charlotte, and first since UFC Fight Night: Florian vs. Gomi in March of 2010. The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout will serve as the headliner while Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout card is Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout and Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Souza is a -150 favorite over Brunson, who is a +130 underdog. If you recall, Souza beat Brunson under the Strikeforce banner. Other odds for the main card include Fili being a +135 underdog against Bermudez, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

Ronaldo Souza (-150) vs. Derek Brunson (+130)

Dennis Bermudez (-155) vs. Andre Fili (+135)

Gregor Gillespie (-600) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (+450)

Drew Dober (-175) vs. Frank Camacho (+155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/3 p.m. ET)

Bobby Green (-155) vs. Erik Koch (+135)

Mirsad Bektic (-600) vs. Godofredo Pepey (+450)

Katlyn Chookagian (-160) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+140)

Randa Markos (-160) vs. Juliana Lima (+140)

Justine Kish (-325) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (+265)

Vinc Pichel (-110) vs. Joaquim Silva (-110)

Niko Price (-250) vs. George Sullivan (+210)

Austin Arnett (N/A) vs. Cory Sandhagen (N/A)