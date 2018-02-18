Betting Odds For UFC Austin: Interesting Name Favored

Andrew Ravens
MMA Junkie/USA Today Sports

UFC Austin is here, and it goes down tonight (Sunday, February 18, 2018) from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout will serve as the main event while Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is James Vick vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender in a welterweight bout, Steven Peterson vs. Humberto Bandenay in a featherweight bout, and Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Cerrone is a -160 favorite over Medeiros, who is a +140 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lewis being a +125 underdog against Tybura, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Donald Cerrone (-160) vs. Yancy Medeiros (+140)
Marcin Tybura (-145) vs. Derrick Lewis (+125)
James Vick (-220) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (+180)
Thiago Alves (-180) vs. Curtis Millender (+150)
Sage Northcutt (-300) vs. Thibault Gouti (+240)

Jared Gordon (-260) vs. Diego Ferreira (+200)
Geoffrey Neal (-215) vs. Brian Camozzi (+170)
Joby Sanchez (-135) vs. Roberto Sanchez (+105)
Lucie Pudilova (-155) vs. Sarah Moras (+125)
Brandon Davis (-195) vs. Steven Peterson (+160)
Oskar Piechota (-260) vs. Tim Williams (+210)
Alex Morono (-230) vs. Josh Burkman (+180)

