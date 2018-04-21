Betting Odds For UFC Atlantic City: Close Call In Headliner

UFC Atlantic City is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 21, 2018) from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout will co-headline the show.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout, David Branch vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos in a middleweight bout, Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight bout, and Dan Hooker vs. Jim Miller in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Lee is a -145 favorite over Barboza, who is a +125 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Swanson being a +190 underdog against Edgar, who is a -230 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee (-145) vs. Edson Barboza (+125)

Frankie Edgar (-230) vs. Cub Swanson (+190)

Justin Willis (-360) vs. Chase Sherman (+300)

Thiago Santos (-220) vs. David Branch (+180)

Aljamain Sterling (-115) vs. Brett Johns (-105)

Dan Hooker (-355) vs. Jim Miller (+295)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Ryan LaFlare (-145) vs. Alex Garica (+125)

Siyar Bahadurzada (-115) vs. Luan Chagas (-105)

Corey Anderson (-120) vs. Patrick Cummins (EVEN)

Ricky Simon (-165) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (+145)

Tony Martin (-245) vs. Keita Nakamura (+205)