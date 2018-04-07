Betting Odds For UFC 223: Top Fighter Favored Big

UFC 223 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 7, 2018) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Al Iaquinta vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight will serve as the main event while a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk female strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Nurmagomedov is a -525 favorite over Iaquinta, who is a +415 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Namajunas being a +105 underdog against Jedrzejczyk, who is a -115 favorite.

Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-525) vs. Al Iaquinta (+415)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-115) vs. Rose Namajunas (+105)

Calvin Kattar (-135) vs. Renato Moicano (+115)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (-800) vs. Kyle Bochniak (+550)

Joe Lauzon (-165) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-185) vs. Felice Herrig (+160)

Evan Dunham (-140) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (+120)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (-190) vs. Bec Rawlings (+165)

Devin Clark (-115) vs. Mike Rodriguez (-105)