Betting Odds For UFC 222: Top Fighter Favored Big

UFC 222 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 3, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout will serve as the headliner while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out this fight bout card is Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Cyborg is a -1700 favorite over Kunitskaya, who is a +1100 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Ortega being a +150 underdog against Edgar, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Cristiane Justino (-1700) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+1100)

Frankie Edgar (-170) vs. Brian Ortega (+150)

Andre Soukhamthath (-140) vs. Sean O’Malley (+120)

Stefan Struve (-185) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+160)

Ketlen Vieira (-145) vs. Cat Zingano (+125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (-380) vs. Ashley Yoder (+315)

Beneil Dariush (-380) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+315)

John Dodson (-175) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+155)

Hector Lombard (-145) vs. C.B. Dollaway (+125)

Zak Ottow (-280) vs. Mike Pyle (+240)

Cody Stamann (-165) vs. Bryan Caraway (+145)

Jordan Johnson (-310) vs. Adam Milstead (+255)