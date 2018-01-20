Betting Odds For UFC 220: Close Call In Heavyweight Title Fight

UFC 220 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 20, 2018) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card will feature two title fights.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title will headline this event while Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir for the light heavyweight title will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout, and Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Ngannou is a -175 favorite over Miocic, who is a +165 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Oezdemir being a +260 underdog against Cormier, who is a -290 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)



Francis Ngannou (-175) vs. Stipe Miocic (+165)

Daniel Cormier (-290) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+260)

Shane Burgos (-125) vs. Calvin Kattar (+105)

Gian Villante (-170) vs. Francimar Barroso (+150)

Thomas Almeida (-120) vs. Rob Font (EVEN)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)



Brandon Davis (-115) vs. Kyle Bochniak (-105)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-230) vs. Sabah Homasi (+190)

Alexandre Pantoja (-160) vs. Dustin Ortiz (+140)

Julio Arce (-155) vs. Dan Ige (+135)

Enrique Barzola (-230) vs. Matt Bessette (+190)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)



Maryna Moroz (-135) vs. Jamie Moyle (+115)

Islam Makhachev (-230) vs. Gleison Tibau (+190)