Betting Odds For UFC 219: Close Call In Main Event

UFC 219 is here, and it goes down tonight (December 30, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC female featherweight title will serve as the headliner while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card is Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Justino is a -360 favorite over Holm, who is a +325 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Barboza being a +240 underdog against Nurmagomedov, who is a -280 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Cristiane Justino (-360) vs. Holly Holm (+325)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-280) vs. Edson Barboza (+240)

Cynthia Calvillo (-255) vs. Carla Esparza (+215)

Carlos Condit (-165) vs. Neil Magny (+145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Khalil Rountree (-290) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+245)

Marc Diakiese (-175) vs. Dan Hooker (+155)

Myles Jury (-240) vs. Rick Glenn (+200)

Matheus Nicolau (-300) vs. Louis Smolka (+250)

Tim Elliott (-220) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+180)

Marvin Vettori (220) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+180)