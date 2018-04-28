Betting Odds For Bellator 198: Is Frank Mir Favored In Debut?

Bellator 198 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 28, 2018) from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout will headline the show while Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion had a historic tenure while competing in the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion in the world. However, his time has come to an end with the UFC. This main event will mark Mir’s promotional debut.



Mir, who holds a pro-MMA record of 18-11, had been with the organization for 16 years and won the UFC heavyweight championship in 2004. He also won an interim title in 2008.

Mir had a rough stretch as of late in his career as he was just 2-6 in his last eight bouts dating back to 2012 and lasted competed in March of 2016 when he lost to Mark Hunt.

As of a result of a failed drug test for that fight, he was issued a two-year suspension by USADA after testing positive for turinabol.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Gerald Harris vs. Rafael Lovato Jr in a middleweight bout, Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres in a welterweight bout, and Dillon Danis vs. Kyle Walker in a catchweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Mir is a -140 favorite over Emelianenko, who is a +590 underdog. Here are the betting odds for the rest of the main card:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Fedor Emelianenko +120 vs. Frank Mir -140



Featherweight: Emmanuel Sanchez -590 vs. Sam Sicilia +420



Middleweight: Gerald Harris +330 vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. -450



Welterweight: Neiman Gracie -1175 vs. Javier Torres +650



Catchweight: Dillon Danis -1050 vs. Kyle Walker +600