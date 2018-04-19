Ben Askren & Rory MacDonald Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

Andrew Ravens
There was a recent exchange between Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald and former One FC champ Ben Askren.

It wasn’t that long ago that Askren called it a career after his fight against longtime mixed martial artist Shinya Aoki, who is best known for his lightweight run and has even competed at featherweight, back in November.

Around the time of his retirement, Askren went on record by stating that the only other fight that would bring him out of retirement would be against current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, whom Askren trains with at Roufusport in Milwaukee.

Just a few months ago, Askren was going for a fight against former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre under the UFC banner despite never fighting for the promotion due to his hostile relationship with company president Dana White.

Going back to this past Wednesday, the two fighters exchanged some heated works on Twitter with Askren stating that he believes that he could beat the Bellator champion in the third round if they fought and imploring MacDonald to make it happen.

What’s interesting about this exchange is the fact that Askren teased a fight with MacDonald under the Bellator banner and it appears that MacDonald is interested in making that fight happen.

The important thing to keep in mind is that the Viacom owned promotion would need to greenlight not only this fight but to sign Askren.

