Ben Askren & Rory MacDonald Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

There was a recent exchange between Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald and former One FC champ Ben Askren.

It wasn’t that long ago that Askren called it a career after his fight against longtime mixed martial artist Shinya Aoki, who is best known for his lightweight run and has even competed at featherweight, back in November.

Around the time of his retirement, Askren went on record by stating that the only other fight that would bring him out of retirement would be against current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, whom Askren trains with at Roufusport in Milwaukee.

Just a few months ago, Askren was going for a fight against former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre under the UFC banner despite never fighting for the promotion due to his hostile relationship with company president Dana White.

Going back to this past Wednesday, the two fighters exchanged some heated works on Twitter with Askren stating that he believes that he could beat the Bellator champion in the third round if they fought and imploring MacDonald to make it happen.

What’s interesting about this exchange is the fact that Askren teased a fight with MacDonald under the Bellator banner and it appears that MacDonald is interested in making that fight happen.

The important thing to keep in mind is that the Viacom owned promotion would need to greenlight not only this fight but to sign Askren.

im good with that to — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) April 18, 2018

You think you could go the distance? I think I finish@you in round 3, the fight looks similar to what Condit did to you in round 3 https://t.co/Qp1SAuISiS — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 18, 2018

i disagree — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) April 18, 2018

Tell your boss https://t.co/Qp1SAuISiS — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 18, 2018

i have asked @ScottCoker about getting you in bellator for a fight, i guesse you need to do your part — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) April 18, 2018

woah woah you remember the day we were face to face, and i challanged you there on the spot and you put your tail between your legs and said i only fight for money and walked off, the only one stalling is you, if u want it to happen make a deal with bellator and im ready to go — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) April 19, 2018

Fake news. I approached you and I told you that you would be an easy nights work. You would be an easy nights work. https://t.co/fiLnAdhzYD — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 19, 2018

false — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) April 19, 2018