Ben Askren Predicts When He Could Potentially Fight Georges St-Pierre

Former ONE Champion Ben Askren continues to push for a big fight against former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

It wasn’t that long ago that Askren called it a career after his fight against longtime mixed martial artist Shinya Aoki, who is best known for his lightweight run and has even competed at featherweight, back in November.

Around the time of his retirement, Askren went on record by stating that the only other fight that would bring him out of retirement would be against current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, whom Askren trains with at Roufusport in Milwaukee.

However, that has all changed as he has his sights set on a fight with GSP. Askren has never fought under the UFC banner due to his hostile relationship with company president Dana White.

It should be noted that the odds of this fight actually happening are slim as the promotion would have to sign him and GSP would need to be medically cleared as well as want to take this fight for it all to come together.

St-Pierre is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Also, he’s only the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Now, he is on the sidelines as he deals with colitis.

“I thought he might just say, ‘Ah, I don’t really know him,’ or whatever, but it was nice to hear him say the truth,” Askren said Monday on The MMA Hour. “Because what I’ve heard from behind closed doors is that he likes the skills that I bring. “At the end of the day, in his heart, he’s really a martial artist, and most martial artists appreciate what I’ve done in MMA. While it may not have been the flashiest or the most creative, I brought a very unique skill set, and I executed in a fashion that very few have done before me, and I think very few will do after me.”

Askren believes that this fight will go down inside of the Octagon around “May or June” of 2019.