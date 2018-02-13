Ben Askren Has Interesting Prediction For Possible Fight With Georges St-Pierre

Former ONE Champion Ben Askren is targeting a potential big fight against former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

Askren called it a career after his fight against longtime mixed martial artist Shinya Aoki, who is best known for his lightweight run and has even competed at featherweight, back in November.

Around the time of his retirement, Askren went on record by stating that the only other fight that would bring him out of retirement would be against current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, whom Askren trains with at Roufusport in Milwaukee.

Askren made it known that wanted to retire at the right time. The reason for that is so he can avoid long-term injuries and damage are suffered.

Askren already feels out of his physical prime. Thus, now is a perfect time to step away.

The second reason for his decision to retire is that fighting has taken a lot of time to coach other fighters and people and to spend time with his family away from Askren.

However, that has all changed as he has his sights set on a fight with GSP.

“My main motivation is to prove I’m No. 1 in the world,” Askren recently told MMAjunkie Radio. “I think it will happen, at the Bell Centre (in Montreal). Me vs. ‘GSP,’ probably somewhere in late 2019. … I don’t need to make any more money from fighting, and there’s only one thing left to prove. I’ve been No. 1 for the past five years, and I’ve unfortunately never had the chance to prove that fight. It’s the one thing that interests me.”

Keep in mind that Askren has never fought under the UFC banner due to his hostile relationship with company president Dana White.

It should be noted that the odds of this fight actually happening are slim as the promotion would have to sign him and GSP would need to be medically cleared as well as want to take this fight for it all to come together.